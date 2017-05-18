'He murdered my dog': Parson's Pond f...

'He murdered my dog': Parson's Pond family's dog shot in act of revenge, charges laid

1 hr ago

This husky named Sam had to be euthanized after it was shot by a neighbour in Parson's Pond. A man on Newfoundland's Northern Peninsula is waiting for justice to be served after his dog was shot by a neighbour and had to be put down, just feet from where his 11-year-old son was playing.

Newfoundland

