Garnish native receives honorary Doctor of Divinity degree

Garnish native Thomas Moulton was presented with an honorary Doctor of Divinity degree from Queen's College in St. John's on May 4. Moulton was a member of the Anglican Parish of Burin growing up and then spent 50 years as a clergyman. According to a Queen's College Faculty of Theology newsletter in January, Moulton ministered "across all three dioceses in parishes, in diocesan leadership roles and community involvements."

