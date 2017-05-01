Future of Labrador companies particip...

Future of Labrador companies participation in provincial drama festival in doubt

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

The 2017 provincial drama festival wrapped up last month with all the typical theatrics on the stage, however, there was some drama off it as well. There were seven companies in the festival - the entry out of Grand Falls-Windsor, Northcliffe Drama Club, had to withdraw due to an injury to a cast member - representing different areas of the province.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 2 hr Maestro 62,261
News Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14) 7 hr just like here 6
News a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte... Mon Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News Community activities, meetings (Jul '09) Apr 21 Grandparent in Mi... 5
Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07) Apr 14 mella 89
News Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15) Mar '17 bureaucratic-eh 3
News Drinking water workshop today in Gander Mar '17 need xpensive fil... 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,869 • Total comments across all topics: 280,747,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC