Freezing rain warnings for most of Newfoundland; Labrador not included in messy weather
Most of the island portion of the province is red with Environment Canada freezing rain warnings in anticipation of nasty weather that starts later today and continues until Wednesday morning. Rain or snow is expected to develop over most areas by this afternoon or evening before changing to freezing rain tonight, Environment Canada says.
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte...
|10 hr
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|13 hr
|Anon
|62,257
|Community activities, meetings (Jul '09)
|Apr 21
|Grandparent in Mi...
|5
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Apr 14
|mella
|89
|Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|bureaucratic-eh
|3
|Drinking water workshop today in Gander
|Mar '17
|need xpensive fil...
|1
|Carbonear, Spaniard's Bay groups receive federa...
|Mar '17
|Danny Williams
|1
