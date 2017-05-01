Freezing rain warnings for most of Ne...

Freezing rain warnings for most of Newfoundland; Labrador not included in messy weather

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Compass

Most of the island portion of the province is red with Environment Canada freezing rain warnings in anticipation of nasty weather that starts later today and continues until Wednesday morning. Rain or snow is expected to develop over most areas by this afternoon or evening before changing to freezing rain tonight, Environment Canada says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Compass.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 1 hr Anon 62,258
News a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte... 13 hr Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News Community activities, meetings (Jul '09) Apr 21 Grandparent in Mi... 5
Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07) Apr 14 mella 89
News Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15) Mar '17 bureaucratic-eh 3
News Drinking water workshop today in Gander Mar '17 need xpensive fil... 1
News Carbonear, Spaniard's Bay groups receive federa... Mar '17 Danny Williams 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,820 • Total comments across all topics: 280,719,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC