Firefighters called to possible structure fire at Toromont Cat in St. John's
Firefighters were called to a possible structure fire on Kenmount Road at about 2 a.m. Friday morning when a passerby reported large amounts of smoke coming from the roof of Toromont Cat. When they arrived on scene, personnel climbed a ladder to the roof to assess the situation while a door at the ground level was opened so other firefighters could investigate the call.
