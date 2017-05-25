Firefighters called to possible struc...

Firefighters called to possible structure fire at Toromont Cat in St. John's

10 hrs ago

Firefighters were called to a possible structure fire on Kenmount Road at about 2 a.m. Friday morning when a passerby reported large amounts of smoke coming from the roof of Toromont Cat. When they arrived on scene, personnel climbed a ladder to the roof to assess the situation while a door at the ground level was opened so other firefighters could investigate the call.

Newfoundland

