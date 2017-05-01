Fire in Fort McMurray: One year later

Fire in Fort McMurray: One year later

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Nor'Wester

Residents of Fort McMurray, Alta., knew their town was in danger in late April 2016. If you managed to avoid the news reports, there was the smell of smoke, and the horizon's glow to keep you aware.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nor'Wester.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 14 hr Anon 62,258
News a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte... Mon Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News Community activities, meetings (Jul '09) Apr 21 Grandparent in Mi... 5
Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07) Apr 14 mella 89
News Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15) Mar '17 bureaucratic-eh 3
News Drinking water workshop today in Gander Mar '17 need xpensive fil... 1
News Carbonear, Spaniard's Bay groups receive federa... Mar '17 Danny Williams 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,866 • Total comments across all topics: 280,733,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC