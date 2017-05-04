Fight over fentanyl

Fight over fentanyl

Tempers flared Thursday in the House of Assembly, as members were angry about comments concerning the government's opioid action plan. Minister of Health and Community Services John Haggie was livid over comments made to the media by Progressive Conservative MHA Steve Kent on Wednesday.

