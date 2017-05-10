Fentanyl in Newfoundland: Timeline of a powerful killer drug

Christopher Smith, the local site co-ordinator for the Canadian Community Epidemiology Network, passed out information sheets on fentanyl in downtown St. John's on May 5. For more than a year, outreach workers waited for the day that fentanyl - an opioid that is 100 times more potent than heroin - would overwhelm the drug-taking community in Newfoundland and Labrador. That day - or rather week - came in late April, during which Eastern Health revealed at a news conference that the deadly drug was suspected in 15 overdoses and one death on the northeast Avalon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.