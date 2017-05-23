Feast out east: Take a trip to Newfou...

Feast out east: Take a trip to Newfoundland for scenery, history, wildlife - and food

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

On a recent visit to Newfoundland , I never got a taste of fish 'n'brewis, that traditional dish made of salt cod, hard bread and crispy pork fat. Seal flipper pie was not on any menu I perused, and as for Jiggs'Dinner, the Newfoundland take on corned beef and cabbage, well that's still on my "to taste" list.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 59 min Anonymous 62,322
News Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa... May 17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
News Editorial: Young and homeless May 17 LMLS 1
News Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14) May 3 just like here 6
News a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte... May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News Community activities, meetings (Jul '09) Apr '17 Grandparent in Mi... 5
Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07) Apr '17 mella 89
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,886 • Total comments across all topics: 281,267,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC