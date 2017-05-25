Expensive violin stolen from Irish ba...

Expensive violin stolen from Irish band in Newfoundland

There's an Irish group of musicians who love Newfoundland - enough to name their band after it. But after finishing their 10-day tour on Sunday, one of their members has been met with extreme bad luck - his violin was stolen from the back seat of a car in St. John's.

