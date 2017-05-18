Excessive silt run off causing concer...

Excessive silt run off causing concern on the Exploits River

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Nor'Wester

An excessive amount of silt runoff is causing concern on the banks of the Exploits River after heavy rains in the region Tuesday. Construction crews erecting hydro towers in the area of the old mill site were initially suspected by locals as the source of the silt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nor'Wester.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Transgender community, NDP urge Trudeau governm... 5 hr Jimmy 1
News Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa... 18 hr Jeeshush Sheeeria 2
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 18 hr Maestro 62,311
News Editorial: Young and homeless Wed LMLS 1
News Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14) May 3 just like here 6
News a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte... May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News Community activities, meetings (Jul '09) Apr 21 Grandparent in Mi... 5
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,076 • Total comments across all topics: 281,106,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC