Excessive silt run off causing concern on the Exploits River
An excessive amount of silt runoff is causing concern on the banks of the Exploits River after heavy rains in the region Tuesday. Construction crews erecting hydro towers in the area of the old mill site were initially suspected by locals as the source of the silt.
