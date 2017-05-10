Early morning assault leads to arrest...

Early morning assault leads to arrest for man in Mount Pearl

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

A man was arrested and charged with multiple charges of assault after a disturbance at a Mount Pearl residence around 2:45 Friday morning. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary charged the 32-year-old with three counts of assault, resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer, two counts of uttering threats and mischief.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 6 hr MMC716 62,297
News Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14) May 3 just like here 6
News a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte... May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News Community activities, meetings (Jul '09) Apr 21 Grandparent in Mi... 5
Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07) Apr 14 mella 89
News Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15) Mar '17 bureaucratic-eh 3
News Drinking water workshop today in Gander Mar '17 need xpensive fil... 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,322 • Total comments across all topics: 280,998,968

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC