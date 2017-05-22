Drowning victim made 'fatal decision'...

Drowning victim made 'fatal decision' not to wear life-jacket: Uncle posts Facebook plea

30 min ago

The family of Matthew Sargent is asking people to talk to their children about wearing life-jackets. The uncle of a 14-year old boy who drowned on Sunday after his canoe overturned west of Gander is asking people to learn from his nephew's "fatal decision" not to wear a life-jacket.

Newfoundland

