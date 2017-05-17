Dog found dead in Newfoundland saltwater pond, legs tied with twine
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a resident found the dog's remains in a saltwater pond in Kelligrews, N.L., on Sunday. Debbie Greeley of St. John's won one of three top prizes on an Atlantic Lottery Extreme Crossword scratch and win ticket and now plans to live mortgage free.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa...
|9 hr
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|2
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|9 hr
|Maestro
|62,311
|Editorial: Young and homeless
|Wed
|LMLS
|1
|Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14)
|May 3
|just like here
|6
|a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte...
|May 1
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|Community activities, meetings (Jul '09)
|Apr 21
|Grandparent in Mi...
|5
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Apr '17
|mella
|89
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC