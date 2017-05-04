Death of middle-aged woman in Hopedale deemed suspicious
According to Sgt. Darryl MacMullin with the Hopedale RCMP detachment, a woman in her 50s was found dead in the community Wednesday and, based upon what officers saw at the scene, her death was deemed suspicious.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|10 hr
|Woof Woof
|62,265
|Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14)
|Wed
|just like here
|6
|a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte...
|May 1
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|Community activities, meetings (Jul '09)
|Apr 21
|Grandparent in Mi...
|5
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Apr 14
|mella
|89
|Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|bureaucratic-eh
|3
|Drinking water workshop today in Gander
|Mar '17
|need xpensive fil...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC