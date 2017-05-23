Dead whale washes ashore in Newfoundl...

Dead whale washes ashore in Newfoundland cove: a Ita s not a very nice smella

21 hrs ago Read more: Medincine Hat News

Residents of a picturesque seaside town are hoping Mother Nature will take back a rotting, putrid whale deposited on their shore. "It smells like a dead whale and it's not a very nice smell, I can tell ya that," John Kennedy, mayor of Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove, said with a laugh Tuesday.

Newfoundland

