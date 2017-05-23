Dead whale washes ashore in Newfoundland cove: a Ita s not a very nice smella
Residents of a picturesque seaside town are hoping Mother Nature will take back a rotting, putrid whale deposited on their shore. "It smells like a dead whale and it's not a very nice smell, I can tell ya that," John Kennedy, mayor of Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove, said with a laugh Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|36 min
|Anonymous
|62,320
|Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
|Editorial: Young and homeless
|May 17
|LMLS
|1
|Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14)
|May 3
|just like here
|6
|a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte...
|May 1
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|Community activities, meetings (Jul '09)
|Apr '17
|Grandparent in Mi...
|5
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Apr '17
|mella
|89
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC