Corner Brook woman gets help dealing with loss of home, pets in house fire
The While nothing will ever return her lost pets or sentimental personal belongings, an overwhelming outpouring of support has given Marie Martin's spirits a much-needed lift. The Corner Brook senior citizen lost her home in an early afternoon fire Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|21 hr
|Gumbo
|62,293
|Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14)
|May 3
|just like here
|6
|a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte...
|May 1
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|Community activities, meetings (Jul '09)
|Apr 21
|Grandparent in Mi...
|5
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Apr 14
|mella
|89
|Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|bureaucratic-eh
|3
|Drinking water workshop today in Gander
|Mar '17
|need xpensive fil...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC