Comedy star Mary Walsh pens personal debut novel, 'Crying for the Moon'

14 hrs ago Read more: 680News

Canadian comedy star Mary Walsh says her debut novel "Crying for the Moon" isn't the story of her life, but it does borrows some elements from her past. The harrowing tale follows teen Maureen, a downtrodden, Catholic school student from hardscrabble St. John's who gets pregnant during a choir trip to Expo 67 in Montreal.

