Comedy star Mary Walsh pens personal debut novel, 'Crying for the Moon'
Canadian comedy star Mary Walsh says her debut novel "Crying for the Moon" isn't the story of her life, but it does borrows some elements from her past. The harrowing tale follows teen Maureen, a downtrodden, Catholic school student from hardscrabble St. John's who gets pregnant during a choir trip to Expo 67 in Montreal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|19 hr
|Anon
|62,258
|a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte...
|Mon
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|Community activities, meetings (Jul '09)
|Apr 21
|Grandparent in Mi...
|5
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Apr 14
|mella
|89
|Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|bureaucratic-eh
|3
|Drinking water workshop today in Gander
|Mar '17
|need xpensive fil...
|1
|Carbonear, Spaniard's Bay groups receive federa...
|Mar '17
|Danny Williams
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC