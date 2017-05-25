Come From Away's Petrina Bromley on staying grounded while performing on Broadway
Cast member Petrina Bromley has a special appreciation for the Broadway musical Come From Away because it tells the story of her home province. A Newfoundland and Labrador actress who's a cast member in the Broadway hit Come From Away says it's still surreal to be performing in New York City and meeting the different celebrities who come to the show.
