Clow too grossly intoxicated to plan ...

Clow too grossly intoxicated to plan murder of Traci Lynch: expert

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Sackville Tribune-Post

Joel Lawrence Clow wasn't able to form the specific intent to commit murder, a forensic psychiatrist told a P.E.I. Supreme Court judge this morning. Dr. Scott Theriault testified during the ninth day of Clow's first-degree murder trial as the second witness the defence called.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sackville Tribune-Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 15 min Eastside Reporter 62,338
News Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa... May 17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
News Editorial: Young and homeless May 17 LMLS 1
News Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14) May 3 just like here 6
News a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte... May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News Community activities, meetings (Jul '09) Apr '17 Grandparent in Mi... 5
Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07) Apr '17 mella 89
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Egypt
  3. Cuba
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,689 • Total comments across all topics: 281,386,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC