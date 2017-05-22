Christopher Shaw, Jason Marsh, charged with attempted murder, plead guilty to other charges

Christopher Shaw, 34, left, and Jason Earl Marsh, 38, are on trial for attempted murder, aggravated assault with a firearm in two separate targeted shooting incidents in St. John's in 2013. Jason Marsh and Christopher Shaw, who are charged with the attempted murder of Charles Lacosta in St. John's on Nov. 11, 2013, will be entering guilty pleas to some charges.

