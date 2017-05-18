Chemical water testing complete in central Newfoundland
Results of chemical water testing in the central regional of the province have been completed and indicate no risk to public health and safety. According to the news release from the Department of Municipal Affairs and Environment, the testing also showed there was no health-related contaminant exceedances that required resampling.
