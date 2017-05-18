Charges pending against man, after al...

Charges pending against man, after alleged drugstore robbery in St. John's

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: CBC News

Police say charges are pending against a 38-year-old man, following a report of an armed robbery Thursday evening at Shoppers Drug Mart on Freshwater Road. There had been a flurry of police activity at a nearby home on Empire Avenue, with eight RNC cars outside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa... Wed Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) Wed Maestro 62,311
News Editorial: Young and homeless Wed LMLS 1
News Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14) May 3 just like here 6
News a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte... May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News Community activities, meetings (Jul '09) Apr 21 Grandparent in Mi... 5
Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07) Apr '17 mella 89
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,258 • Total comments across all topics: 281,114,187

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC