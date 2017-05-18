Charges pending against man, after alleged drugstore robbery in St. John's
Police say charges are pending against a 38-year-old man, following a report of an armed robbery Thursday evening at Shoppers Drug Mart on Freshwater Road. There had been a flurry of police activity at a nearby home on Empire Avenue, with eight RNC cars outside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa...
|Wed
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|Wed
|Maestro
|62,311
|Editorial: Young and homeless
|Wed
|LMLS
|1
|Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14)
|May 3
|just like here
|6
|a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte...
|May 1
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|Community activities, meetings (Jul '09)
|Apr 21
|Grandparent in Mi...
|5
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Apr '17
|mella
|89
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC