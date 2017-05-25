CBC NL wins Best Live Special at Rtdna awards for Beaumont Hamel 100 program

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador won the RTDNA 2017 Gord Sinclair Award Saturday night, for outstanding National Television Coverage of Live Special Events for Beaumont Hamel 100, which aired on July 1, 2016. CBC Newfoundland and Labrador took home an award Saturday night for Best Live Special for the 100th anniversary of Beaumont Hamel.

