Car left partially over embankment after head-on collision on Fowler's Road

The two vehicles collided on the Fowler's Road overpass on Peacekeepers' Way at about noon, extensively damaging both vehicles. Firefighters from the Conception Bay South volunteer fire department responded to the incident and had to stand on a steep embankment to extricate the victim through the passenger side door.

