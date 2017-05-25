Canadian Press NewsAlert: Guilty plea in crash death of Mountie in B.C.

A man whose truck slammed into an RCMP officer's cruiser killing a 32-year-old constable has pleaded guilty to two charges in a Victoria-area court. Kenneth Fenton pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing death in court today in Colwood, B.C. Leaders of Indigenous governments and organizations in Newfoundland and Labrador will be in St. John's on Friday for the first gathering of a new annual event.

