Canadian Press NewsAlert:Greens win three seats in British Columbia election
Green Leader Andrew Weaver was re-elected in his riding and will be joined in the legislature by two other members from Vancouver Island. Weaver became the first member of his party to get elected in 2013 when he won the riding of Oak Bay-Gordon Head in the Victoria area.
