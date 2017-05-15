Canada's 'Come From Away' wins 4 Hele...

Canada's 'Come From Away' wins 4 Helen Hayes Awards, including outstanding musical

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Cape Breton Post

The awards, handed out during a ceremony at the Lincoln Theatre in Washington D.C., on Monday night, celebrate excellence in professional theatre throughout the city's metropolitan area. "Come From Away" also received the award for outstanding musical director for Christopher Ashley, outstanding supporting actress in a musical for Jenn Colella, and outstanding ensemble in a musical.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 3 hr CTK 62,308
News Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14) May 3 just like here 6
News a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte... May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News Community activities, meetings (Jul '09) Apr 21 Grandparent in Mi... 5
Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07) Apr '17 mella 89
News Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15) Mar '17 bureaucratic-eh 3
News Drinking water workshop today in Gander Mar '17 need xpensive fil... 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,875 • Total comments across all topics: 281,065,660

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC