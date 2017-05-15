Canada's 'Come From Away' wins 4 Helen Hayes Awards, including outstanding musical
The awards, handed out during a ceremony at the Lincoln Theatre in Washington D.C., on Monday night, celebrate excellence in professional theatre throughout the city's metropolitan area. "Come From Away" also received the award for outstanding musical director for Christopher Ashley, outstanding supporting actress in a musical for Jenn Colella, and outstanding ensemble in a musical.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|3 hr
|CTK
|62,308
|Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14)
|May 3
|just like here
|6
|a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte...
|May 1
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|Community activities, meetings (Jul '09)
|Apr 21
|Grandparent in Mi...
|5
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Apr '17
|mella
|89
|Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|bureaucratic-eh
|3
|Drinking water workshop today in Gander
|Mar '17
|need xpensive fil...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC