Canada Post unveils Trans-Canada Highway stamp as part of celebratory series
The 8,000-kilometre highway that connects our country from east to west is celebrated in the latest stamp to mark Canada's 150th birthday. Award-winning country music star Dean Brody unveiled the Canada Post stamp today in Regina on a stop during his national tour along much of the iconic highway.
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Editorial: Young and homeless
|3 hr
|LMLS
|1
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|12 hr
|CTK
|62,308
|Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14)
|May 3
|just like here
|6
|a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte...
|May 1
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|Community activities, meetings (Jul '09)
|Apr 21
|Grandparent in Mi...
|5
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Apr '17
|mella
|89
|Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|bureaucratic-eh
|3
