Canada Post unveils Trans-Canada Highway stamp as part of celebratory series

17 hrs ago

The 8,000-kilometre highway that connects our country from east to west is celebrated in the latest stamp to mark Canada's 150th birthday. Award-winning country music star Dean Brody unveiled the Canada Post stamp today in Regina on a stop during his national tour along much of the iconic highway.

Newfoundland

