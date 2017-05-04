C.B.S. man reports vehicle stolen aft...

C.B.S. man reports vehicle stolen after accident, charged with mischief

Just before 3 o'clock this morning the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Legion Road in C.B.S. Police located the owner of the vehicle a short time later who reported the vehicle stolen. After investigation, the 27-year-old man was charged with public mischief for falsely reporting his vehicle stolen.

