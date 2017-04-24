Body of one of four hunters missing in northeastern Alberta recovered

The RCMP say the body of 42-year-old Walter Ladouceur of Fort Chipewyan was recovered Sunday from the Rocher River. An RCMP release issued Sunday night by the Fort Chipewyan detachment says a search and recovery effort is continuing for the three other men, who along with Ladouceur were reported missing on April 24. The four had left on a hunting trip the previous night to an area known as Devil's Gate which is near Fort Chipewyan.

