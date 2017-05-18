Bishop's Falls man arrested after entering camper to approach kids
Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP received a report of a suspicious man entering a camper parked outside a residence in Bishop's Falls Monday, May 15. Police responded immediately and arrested a 20-year-old man from the town. Two children were in the camper at the time, but were not harmed thanks to the quick actions of neighbours, parents and police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|Sat
|On the unworthy list
|62,313
|Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
|Editorial: Young and homeless
|May 17
|LMLS
|1
|Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14)
|May 3
|just like here
|6
|a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte...
|May 1
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|Community activities, meetings (Jul '09)
|Apr 21
|Grandparent in Mi...
|5
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Apr '17
|mella
|89
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC