Bishop's Falls man arrested after entering camper to approach kids

Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP received a report of a suspicious man entering a camper parked outside a residence in Bishop's Falls Monday, May 15. Police responded immediately and arrested a 20-year-old man from the town. Two children were in the camper at the time, but were not harmed thanks to the quick actions of neighbours, parents and police.

Newfoundland

