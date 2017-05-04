Bay Roberts couple will fight for increased services after husband's health scare
Kathy Short says she and her husband Paul plan to use the attention garnered by his heart attacks to advocate for better services in Newfoundland and Labrador. With her husband back home and resting after receiving a much-needed heart test, a Bay Roberts woman says she's going to keep up the fight to improve medical services in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|Outsideopinion
|62,276
|Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14)
|May 3
|just like here
|6
|a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte...
|May 1
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|Community activities, meetings (Jul '09)
|Apr 21
|Grandparent in Mi...
|5
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Apr 14
|mella
|89
|Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|bureaucratic-eh
|3
|Drinking water workshop today in Gander
|Mar '17
|need xpensive fil...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC