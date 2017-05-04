Bay Roberts couple will fight for inc...

Bay Roberts couple will fight for increased services after husband's health scare

Kathy Short says she and her husband Paul plan to use the attention garnered by his heart attacks to advocate for better services in Newfoundland and Labrador. With her husband back home and resting after receiving a much-needed heart test, a Bay Roberts woman says she's going to keep up the fight to improve medical services in Newfoundland and Labrador.

