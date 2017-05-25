B.C. Greens seek 'stable minority' government, avoid triggering another election
The Greens will seek to avoid triggering another election in British Columbia after the final results left them in the historic position of holding the balance of power in a minority government. Press secretary Jillian Oliver says B.C. voters have little appetite for another election and party leader Andrew Weaver's priority is a stable minority government in which his third-place party supports either the Liberals or the New Democrats.
