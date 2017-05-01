At least 166 people deemed homeless on one day in St. John's, N.L.:...
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - A new report suggests hundreds of people - including dozens of youth - experience homeless throughout the year in St. John's, N.L. End Homelessness St. John's released the province's first-ever homeless count today, finding that at least 166 people were homeless in the city last Nov. 30, when the count was conducted. Of the 166 people deemed to be homeless on that date, 81 stayed at shelters, three were in unsheltered sites and 55 stayed in institutional settings, like prisons and addictions treatment centres.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Life.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|Anon
|62,258
|a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte...
|13 hr
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|Community activities, meetings (Jul '09)
|Apr 21
|Grandparent in Mi...
|5
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Apr 14
|mella
|89
|Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|bureaucratic-eh
|3
|Drinking water workshop today in Gander
|Mar '17
|need xpensive fil...
|1
|Carbonear, Spaniard's Bay groups receive federa...
|Mar '17
|Danny Williams
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC