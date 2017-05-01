At least 166 people deemed homeless o...

At least 166 people deemed homeless on one day in St. John's, N.L.:...

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - A new report suggests hundreds of people - including dozens of youth - experience homeless throughout the year in St. John's, N.L. End Homelessness St. John's released the province's first-ever homeless count today, finding that at least 166 people were homeless in the city last Nov. 30, when the count was conducted. Of the 166 people deemed to be homeless on that date, 81 stayed at shelters, three were in unsheltered sites and 55 stayed in institutional settings, like prisons and addictions treatment centres.

