Anne Norris pleads guilty to threatening nurse's children

2 hrs ago Read more: CBC News

Anne Norris, who is facing first-degree murder charges in the death of a St. John's man, pleaded guilty Monday to unrelated charges of uttering threats and resisting arrest. Norris was a voluntary patient at the Waterford Hospital in St. John's in May 2015 - a year before the death of Marcel Reardon - when the incident happened.

