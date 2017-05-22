And the winners of Sing NL are!?
Cooper, of Carbonear, won in the adult category while Cousins, of St. John's, won in the youth category in the singing contest presented by The Telegram and the Zack Werner Idol School NL. Eleven finalists competed in Saturday night's final after the field was cut down in recent weeks to the best in the adult and youth categories.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Labradorian.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|Sat
|On the unworthy list
|62,313
|Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
|Editorial: Young and homeless
|May 17
|LMLS
|1
|Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14)
|May 3
|just like here
|6
|a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte...
|May 1
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|Community activities, meetings (Jul '09)
|Apr '17
|Grandparent in Mi...
|5
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Apr '17
|mella
|89
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC