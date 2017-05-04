And the Newfoundland and Labrador Book Awards go to...
In a ceremony at Government House on Wednesday afternoon presided over by Lt.-Gov. Frank Fagan and Patricia Fagan, authors Jenny Higgins and Patrick Warner were announced winners of the Newfoundland and Labrador Book Awards. Higgins, in the category of non-fiction, won for her work "Newfoundland in the First World War" ; and for "Octopus" , Warner won the E.J. Pratt Poetry Award.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|Woof Woof
|62,265
|Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14)
|Wed
|just like here
|6
|a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte...
|Mon
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|Community activities, meetings (Jul '09)
|Apr 21
|Grandparent in Mi...
|5
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Apr 14
|mella
|89
|Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|bureaucratic-eh
|3
|Drinking water workshop today in Gander
|Mar '17
|need xpensive fil...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC