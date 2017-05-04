And the Newfoundland and Labrador Book Awards go to...

In a ceremony at Government House on Wednesday afternoon presided over by Lt.-Gov. Frank Fagan and Patricia Fagan, authors Jenny Higgins and Patrick Warner were announced winners of the Newfoundland and Labrador Book Awards. Higgins, in the category of non-fiction, won for her work "Newfoundland in the First World War" ; and for "Octopus" , Warner won the E.J. Pratt Poetry Award.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.