a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire after top bureaucrat resigns
There are 1 comment on the Medincine Hat News story from 11 hrs ago, titled a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire after top bureaucrat resigns.
Co-counsel Sandra Chaytor, left, and Bern Coffey prepare for the arrival of Premier Danny Williams to testify at the inquiry into hundreds of botched breast cancer tests, in St. John's on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2008. Coffey, Newfoundland and Labrador's top civil servant, resigned because his transition from his private law practice was taking too long, the premier said Monday.
#1 5 hrs ago
Told you St. John's Work won't really help fight depression.
