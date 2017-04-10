Young woman charged after shoplifting incident in west end
St. John's -The RNC has charged a young woman with theft after responding to a report from a west-end grocery store in St. John's Saturday just after 6:30 p.m. A 19-year-old woman was charged with theft under $5,000. She will appear in court at a later date.
