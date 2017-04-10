Woman charged with impaired after St. John's hit and run
About 6:30 a.m., RNC patrol services responded to a report of a hit and run accident on an east-end residential street in St. John's. A 33-year-old St John's woman was given breathalyzer tests, with blood alcohol results of twice the legal limit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|19 hr
|w21bbc
|62,186
|Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15)
|Mar 31
|bureaucratic-eh
|3
|Drinking water workshop today in Gander
|Mar 29
|need xpensive fil...
|1
|Carbonear, Spaniard's Bay groups receive federa...
|Mar 29
|Danny Williams
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
|St. John's rejects Kilbride seniors building (Nov '10)
|Mar 29
|Ben
|2
|Barricaded man apprehended without incident in ...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC