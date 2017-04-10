Wintry weather expected across Newfou...

Wintry weather expected across Newfoundland today

Read more: Telegram

In central and northeastern Newfoundland, as well as southwestern Newfoundland from Bay St. George to Port aux Basques, rain or snow is expected to change to snow and ice pellets today. Some areas will get a trace of snow, with other areas getting about 5 cm or more.

Newfoundland

