Wholesome Farms' Vanilla Sundae Cups ...

Wholesome Farms' Vanilla Sundae Cups recalled due to Listeria risk

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Western Star

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning the public not to consume Wholesome Farms' Vanilla Sundae Cups due to possible Listeria contamination. The agency says Central Smith Creamery is recalling the ice cream sold in 115-millilitre packaging with the product code of 017032.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 6 hr Dunkirk Connection 62,164
News Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15) Fri bureaucratic-eh 3
News Drinking water workshop today in Gander Mar 29 need xpensive fil... 1
News Carbonear, Spaniard's Bay groups receive federa... Mar 29 Danny Williams 1
News O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil... Mar 29 Ben 1
News St. John's rejects Kilbride seniors building (Nov '10) Mar 29 Ben 2
News Barricaded man apprehended without incident in ... Mar 29 Ben 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,599 • Total comments across all topics: 280,003,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC