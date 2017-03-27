Wholesome Farms' Vanilla Sundae Cups recalled due to Listeria risk
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning the public not to consume Wholesome Farms' Vanilla Sundae Cups due to possible Listeria contamination. The agency says Central Smith Creamery is recalling the ice cream sold in 115-millilitre packaging with the product code of 017032.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|6 hr
|Dunkirk Connection
|62,164
|Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15)
|Fri
|bureaucratic-eh
|3
|Drinking water workshop today in Gander
|Mar 29
|need xpensive fil...
|1
|Carbonear, Spaniard's Bay groups receive federa...
|Mar 29
|Danny Williams
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
|St. John's rejects Kilbride seniors building (Nov '10)
|Mar 29
|Ben
|2
|Barricaded man apprehended without incident in ...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC