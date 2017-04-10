West coast man found guilty of sexually abusing own daughter, stepdaughter
The man had been charged with two counts of sexual assault, one each against his biological daughter and one against a stepdaughter. The girls were between the ages of 12 and 14 when the man inappropriately touched them, the court heard during his recent trial in the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador in Corner Brook.
