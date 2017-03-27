Weather statement upgraded to blizzard warning for most of Newfoundland
Remember that special weather statement issued Saturday morning for the entire province? It's been upgraded to a full-on blizzard warning. Environment Canada issued the warning around 5:15 this morning, saying significant snow, strong northeasterly winds and blowing snow are expected tonight and Monday morning.
