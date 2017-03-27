Weather reprieve for Newfoundland before second system moves in Monday
Environment Canada says significant snowfall and strong winds are expected across the island of Newfoundland on Monday. Special weather statements are in effect for every region of the island, from Port Saunders and the Straits in the northwest to the southeast Avalon for Monday and Tuesday: significant snowfall, strong winds and blowing snow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|49 min
|Erie
|62,158
|Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15)
|22 hr
|bureaucratic-eh
|3
|Drinking water workshop today in Gander
|Mar 29
|need xpensive fil...
|1
|Carbonear, Spaniard's Bay groups receive federa...
|Mar 29
|Danny Williams
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
|St. John's rejects Kilbride seniors building (Nov '10)
|Mar 29
|Ben
|2
|Barricaded man apprehended without incident in ...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC