Weather reprieve for Newfoundland bef...

Weather reprieve for Newfoundland before second system moves in Monday

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Environment Canada says significant snowfall and strong winds are expected across the island of Newfoundland on Monday. Special weather statements are in effect for every region of the island, from Port Saunders and the Straits in the northwest to the southeast Avalon for Monday and Tuesday: significant snowfall, strong winds and blowing snow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 49 min Erie 62,158
News Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15) 22 hr bureaucratic-eh 3
News Drinking water workshop today in Gander Mar 29 need xpensive fil... 1
News Carbonear, Spaniard's Bay groups receive federa... Mar 29 Danny Williams 1
News O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil... Mar 29 Ben 1
News St. John's rejects Kilbride seniors building (Nov '10) Mar 29 Ben 2
News Barricaded man apprehended without incident in ... Mar 29 Ben 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,587 • Total comments across all topics: 279,975,839

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC