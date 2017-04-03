Weather keeping many Newfoundland schools closed for rest of day
The majority of schools that were closed in the central, western and eastern regions of Newfoundland due to weather conditions this morning will remain closed for remainder of the day on Tuesday. Copper Ridge Academy Baie Verte, NL CLOSED ALL DAY School closed for the remainder of the day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nor'Wester.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|7 hr
|Twothousandseven
|62,171
|Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15)
|Mar 31
|bureaucratic-eh
|3
|Drinking water workshop today in Gander
|Mar 29
|need xpensive fil...
|1
|Carbonear, Spaniard's Bay groups receive federa...
|Mar 29
|Danny Williams
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
|St. John's rejects Kilbride seniors building (Nov '10)
|Mar 29
|Ben
|2
|Barricaded man apprehended without incident in ...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC