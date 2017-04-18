Two Canadian musicals, including 'Come From Away,' land Drama League nods
"Come From Away" and "Ride the Cyclone," two musicals with Canadian creators, are in the running for this year's prestigious Drama League Awards. The Broadway show "Come From Away" was co-created by Canadian husband-and-wife team Irene Sankoff and David Hein.
