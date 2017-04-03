Trinity-Conception-Placentia schools close amidst blizzard warning
The Trinity-Conception-Placentia area saw an onslaught of snow throughout the night of Sunday, April 2nd, leading into Monday, April 3rd. College of the North Atlantic campuses in Carbonear and Placentia are also closed for the morning, and an update at 10:30 for Placentia, and 11 for Carbonear.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Labradorian.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|Anon
|62,170
|Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15)
|Mar 31
|bureaucratic-eh
|3
|Drinking water workshop today in Gander
|Mar 29
|need xpensive fil...
|1
|Carbonear, Spaniard's Bay groups receive federa...
|Mar 29
|Danny Williams
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
|St. John's rejects Kilbride seniors building (Nov '10)
|Mar 29
|Ben
|2
|Barricaded man apprehended without incident in ...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC