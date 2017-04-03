Trinity-Conception-Placentia schools ...

Trinity-Conception-Placentia schools close amidst blizzard warning

18 hrs ago Read more: The Labradorian

The Trinity-Conception-Placentia area saw an onslaught of snow throughout the night of Sunday, April 2nd, leading into Monday, April 3rd. College of the North Atlantic campuses in Carbonear and Placentia are also closed for the morning, and an update at 10:30 for Placentia, and 11 for Carbonear.

